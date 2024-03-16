×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

JPL T20 RAN vs DHA live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, full preview

Ranchi Raiders take on Dhanbad Dynamos in the 9th match of the JPL T20 on Saturday, September 19 at JSCA Cricket Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM (IST).

Reported by: Aditya Desai
JPL T20
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi Raiders are slated to face Dhanbad Dynamos in the 9th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs DHA live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview. 

Jharkhand Premier League live in India T20: Preview ahead of RAN vs DHA live scores

Dhanbad Dynamos are reeling at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to register their first victory in the JPL T20. The Dhanbad-based team failed to defend targets in both their games against Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers. Ranchi Raiders have fared batter as compared to their counterpart with a win over Jamshedpur Jugglers, although they faced a loss against Singhbhum Strikers. 

JPL T20 live in India and RAN vs DHA live streaming detail

There is no live telecast scheduled for TV audience in India for JPL T20. However, fans who want to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India can do so on Dream Sports owned platform FanCode. Cricket fans can enjoy all the matches of JPL T20 by watching the JPL T20 live streaming on the platform. For RAN vs DHA live scores and RAN vs DHA live streaming updates, fans can visit JSCA's twitter page. 

 

JPL T20 live in India: Weather report 

As per AccuWeather, there is going to be a significant cloud cover during the match time in Ranchi. Fortunately for the teams, the changes of rain are minimal. Fans are likely to enjoy an uninterrupted RAN vs DHA live streaming with a full 20 overs-a-side contest.

Advertisement

 

RAN vs DHA live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Ranchi is a two-paced wicket and as a result has made it difficult for the batsmen to get going. Dhanbad is the team to score the highest runs in JPL T20 while batting first. The team's 149 is still the highest first-batting score in the competition, as no team has crossed the 150-mark in JPL T20. 

 

JPL T20 live in India: RAN vs DHA live streaming - Squad updates 

RAN vs DHA live streaming: RAN squad 

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati 

RAN vs DHA live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu. 

Advertisement

Published September 18th, 2020 at 23:28 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee

LS WB Seats to Watch

a minute ago
accident

Road accident

3 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

6 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

13 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

16 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

16 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

17 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

20 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

23 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

25 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

27 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

30 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

30 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

34 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

35 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

36 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo