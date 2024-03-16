Advertisement

Ranchi Raiders are slated to face Dhanbad Dynamos in the 9th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs DHA live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India T20: Preview ahead of RAN vs DHA live scores

Dhanbad Dynamos are reeling at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to register their first victory in the JPL T20. The Dhanbad-based team failed to defend targets in both their games against Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers. Ranchi Raiders have fared batter as compared to their counterpart with a win over Jamshedpur Jugglers, although they faced a loss against Singhbhum Strikers.

JPL T20 live in India and RAN vs DHA live streaming detail

There is no live telecast scheduled for TV audience in India for JPL T20. However, fans who want to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India can do so on Dream Sports owned platform FanCode. Cricket fans can enjoy all the matches of JPL T20 by watching the JPL T20 live streaming on the platform. For RAN vs DHA live scores and RAN vs DHA live streaming updates, fans can visit JSCA's twitter page.

JPL T20 live in India: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is going to be a significant cloud cover during the match time in Ranchi. Fortunately for the teams, the changes of rain are minimal. Fans are likely to enjoy an uninterrupted RAN vs DHA live streaming with a full 20 overs-a-side contest.

RAN vs DHA live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Ranchi is a two-paced wicket and as a result has made it difficult for the batsmen to get going. Dhanbad is the team to score the highest runs in JPL T20 while batting first. The team's 149 is still the highest first-batting score in the competition, as no team has crossed the 150-mark in JPL T20.

JPL T20 live in India: RAN vs DHA live streaming - Squad updates

RAN vs DHA live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DHA live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.