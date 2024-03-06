×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

'He Just cut off my call. That's the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

Former cricketer accuses Ashwin of disrespect, claiming 'He just cut off my call,' stirring controversy ahead of Ashwin's 100th Test.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
India off-spinner R Ashwin
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The last Test match between India and England gives a big chance for both sides. With India presently ahead 3-1, England hopes to reclaim their glory with a victory, while India hopes to complete the series sweep. The contest promises to be an exciting clash as the two teams compete for control. India's powerful roster, which includes players like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, sets the stage for an exciting finish at the HPCA Stadium. The final match will begin on Thursday, March 6, 2024. This match will record R Ashwin’s 100th Test appearance for the Indian Cricket Team.

Also Read: 'I saw that Rohit Sharma still on 0. I was like 'How is it still 0?'

Advertisement

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes serious claims against Ravichandran Ashwin before ‌the latter's 100th Test

Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has accused Ravichandran Ashwin of ignoring his attempts to communicate prior to Ashwin's 100th Test match. Sivaramakrishnan, 58, expressed unhappiness with Ashwin's reported failure to respond to his calls and texts, implying that the off-spinner ignored him, maybe because of Sivaramakrishnan's past demands for modest changes to Ashwin's bowling style.

Advertisement

The timing of these charges coincides with Ashwin's upcoming milestone, as he prepares to play his 100th Test against England in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Sivaramakrishnan, a fellow Tamil Nadu native like Ashwin, expressed his displeasure on X, stressing Ashwin's seeming lack of recognition despite their common roots and the significance of the landmark match.

Advertisement

Sivaramakrishnan publicly questioned the legitimacy of Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action last year. Sivaramakrishnan expressed his worries on platform X alongside a photo of Ashwin, pointing out possible problems with the off-spinner's technique.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tom Hartley aims to emulate Nathan Lyon's success after IND vs ENG

Advertisement

Sivaramakrishnan's critique also included doubting Ashwin's ability to produce under SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) circumstances. Even yet, it's important to remember that Sivaramakrishnan's record in Test cricket is far worse than Ashwin's stellar career. Sivaramakrishnan's accomplishments seem meek in comparison to Ashwin's recent milestone of exceeding 500 Test wickets; just one other Indian bowler, former captain Anil Kumble, has accomplished the same feat. On the other hand, Sivaramakrishnan has claimed only 26 wickets in nine Tests for India.

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World15 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo