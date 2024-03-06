Advertisement

The last Test match between India and England gives a big chance for both sides. With India presently ahead 3-1, England hopes to reclaim their glory with a victory, while India hopes to complete the series sweep. The contest promises to be an exciting clash as the two teams compete for control. India's powerful roster, which includes players like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, sets the stage for an exciting finish at the HPCA Stadium. The final match will begin on Thursday, March 6, 2024. This match will record R Ashwin’s 100th Test appearance for the Indian Cricket Team.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes serious claims against Ravichandran Ashwin before ‌the latter's 100th Test

Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has accused Ravichandran Ashwin of ignoring his attempts to communicate prior to Ashwin's 100th Test match. Sivaramakrishnan, 58, expressed unhappiness with Ashwin's reported failure to respond to his calls and texts, implying that the off-spinner ignored him, maybe because of Sivaramakrishnan's past demands for modest changes to Ashwin's bowling style.

The timing of these charges coincides with Ashwin's upcoming milestone, as he prepares to play his 100th Test against England in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Sivaramakrishnan, a fellow Tamil Nadu native like Ashwin, expressed his displeasure on X, stressing Ashwin's seeming lack of recognition despite their common roots and the significance of the landmark match.

Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 6, 2024 Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 6, 2024 Have you all played more cricket than me, 9 tests 16 ODI's ???? — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 6, 2024

Sivaramakrishnan publicly questioned the legitimacy of Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling action last year. Sivaramakrishnan expressed his worries on platform X alongside a photo of Ashwin, pointing out possible problems with the off-spinner's technique.

Do you still think that this bowling action is bio mechanically correct??? That is all I am talking about pic.twitter.com/UcK4kJvlfW — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) October 2, 2023

Sivaramakrishnan's critique also included doubting Ashwin's ability to produce under SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) circumstances. Even yet, it's important to remember that Sivaramakrishnan's record in Test cricket is far worse than Ashwin's stellar career. Sivaramakrishnan's accomplishments seem meek in comparison to Ashwin's recent milestone of exceeding 500 Test wickets; just one other Indian bowler, former captain Anil Kumble, has accomplished the same feat. On the other hand, Sivaramakrishnan has claimed only 26 wickets in nine Tests for India.