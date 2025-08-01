'The Sympathy Arc Is So Forced': Karun Nair Trolled Mercilessly After Yet Another Average Outing In The Oval Test

IND vs ENG: The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has produced some very high-quality cricketing action. All the four Test matches of this series were decided on the last day of the last session, and this is a testament to the brand of cricket that both these teams played. England are currently 2-1 up in the series, and even if the Oval Test ends in a draw, it won't bother them much.

There were a lot of talks about Karun Nair and how he deserved to be in the Indian Test team after registering back-to-back impressive performances in domestic cricket in the recent times. Nair did earn his place back in the Indian team after a span of eight years, but he did not grab his chances well enough, and his fate with the Indian team is now undecided.

The only thing that goes in Karun Nair's favour is the fact that he batted in different positions across all the four Test matches of this series that he participated in. Nair played number six in the Edgbaston Test, he then played at number three in the second and the third Test match, and now in the final Test match of the series, he is playing at number five.

Despite an early collapse on the first day of the Oval Test, Karun Nair maintained his composure and held on to one end. The Karnataka batter scored 57 runs off 109 balls and kept India alive in the Oval Test. Unfortunately, Nair couldn't carry on and was dismissed in the first hour of the second day's play.

All Or Nothing For India

India, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation. They need to win the fifth and the final Test match to level the series. The Oval pitch was one of the liveliest so far, as compared to the other surfaces that were made for the previous four Test matches of this series.