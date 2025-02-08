'KCA Officials Supported Him When He Was In Jail': Kerala Cricket Association Issues Show Cause Notice To Ex-India Star

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has issued a show cause notice to 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup Winner S Sreesanth for making. According to the Kerala Cricket Association, the former World Cup winner has given 'false and defamatory' statements against the cricketing body while making an appearance on a television show. Sreesanth had earlier sided with Rajasthan Royals captain and Team India player Sanju Samson. Sreesanth also questioned the Kerala Cricket Association for not including Samson in their domestic white-ball season. The KCA has clarified that the show cause notice was not issued because Sreesanth had sided with Sanju, but for the allegations that he made.

KCA Reminds Sreesanth Of Spot Fixing Case

KCA said that S Sreesanth had violated his contractual terms as the co-owner of the Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League. The cricket association also brought up the infamous spot-fixing case against Sreesanth in order to reiterate on the fact that the cricketing body always supported players when in need.

'When Sreesanth was in jail facing allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him. Although the court quashed the criminal case, it is a fact that he has not been acquitted in the match-fixing case. In such a situation, there is no need for Sreesanth to take up the protection of other players', said KCA in a statement.

Sreesanth was arrested by the Delhi Police back in 2013 on charges of spot-fixing. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner was playing for Rajasthan Royals when he was banned from cricket. Later in 2015, the Patiala House court dropped charges against the former India player. Sreesanth had questioned the KCA and their ability to produce an international player apart from Samson.

Samson Out Of Action For Six Weeks

Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher during the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai and will be out of action for more than a month, side-lining him from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Sanju Samson during the IND vs ENG T20I Series | Image: AP

It is learnt that Sanju has returned to his home base Thiruvananthapuram and will only start training after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). he would need NCA's green light before returning to competitive action.