'Absolutely Gobsmacked': Kevin Pietersen Appalled Over England's Overly Casual Approach For ODI Series Against India

IND vs ENG: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen launched a cutting attack over Jos Buttler-led England after they lost the series 0-3 against India. Pietersen took issue with England's alleged casual approach of not taking up any training for the ODI bilateral series, leading to their shambolic loss ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy . Pietersen expressed dismay over the claims, saying he was left gobsmacked upon learning about the situation.

Kevin Pietersen Upset Over England's Casual Approach For India ODIs

England's whitewash loss to Team India caused a stir after it was learnt that the visiting side did not undergo any proper practice after the Nagpur ODI. Criticism galore over the English side after the claim made by ex-India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri spread like wildfire. Kevin Pietersen also took some issue with the matter, as the former English cricketer vented his frustration over the social media platform 'X'.

"I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur.

"There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win. And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!" Kevin Pietersen posted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Jos Buttler Refutes Claims, Backs Up Team After Huge Loss

Amid the criticism, England batter Jos Buttler has backed his teammates despite the loss. He also quashed Ravi Shastri's claim about the visiting side's casual approach.

“I'm not sure that's quite true, to be honest. We had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days. There's been a couple of times we've not trained, but we've certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour. We obviously try and create a really good environment, but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform and do well and improve,” Jos Buttler said at the post-series press conference.