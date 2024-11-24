sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:35 IST, November 24th 2024

'King Kohli Reigns Supreme': Cricket World In AWE As Virat Kohli Gets 81st Century Against AUS

Fans took to social media to react as Virat Kohli got his 81st international century against Australia.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
It was an excellent day for Virat Kohli fans as ‘King Kohli’ finally got his 81st century and silenced his critics with a dominating ton. As Virat Kohli scored his 81st century, India got a lead of 533 against Australia. Virat Kohli was being questioned for a long time regarding his form. As Kohli silenced his haters in Perth, fans took to social media to shower praise on the Indian batting icon. Virat Kohli scored 100 off 143 balls to take India to a total of 487/6 in the third innings. 

Fans React As Virat Kohli Gets 81st Century 

Fans took to social media to shower praise on Virat Kohli as the Indian batting icon scored his 81st international hundred. 

Read More: Virat Kohli SMASHES a Ton In Perth, Australia! Keeps India On Top

Read More: Jaiswal, Kohli Strike Tons, India Set Australia 534 To Win Opening Test

