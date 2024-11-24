'King Kohli Reigns Supreme': Cricket World In AWE As Virat Kohli Gets 81st Century Against AUS

It was an excellent day for Virat Kohli fans as ‘King Kohli’ finally got his 81st century and silenced his critics with a dominating ton. As Virat Kohli scored his 81st century, India got a lead of 533 against Australia. Virat Kohli was being questioned for a long time regarding his form. As Kohli silenced his haters in Perth, fans took to social media to shower praise on the Indian batting icon. Virat Kohli scored 100 off 143 balls to take India to a total of 487/6 in the third innings.