KKR Coach Extends Support To Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Backs Favourable Home Pitch Claims Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Game

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit has backed Ajinkya Rahane's claims to have more control on home pitches. In the aftermath of the defeat against RCB at the Eden Gardens, Rahane expressed his desire to have more turn for spinners at their Kolkata home.

Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy Erupted After Ajinkya Rahane's Comment

Rahane's statement has brought up multiple reactions from all over the world, including Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mulkherjee, who insisted that franchises have no say on how the pitch will behave during home games. Now, KKR head coach Pandit opened up on the discussion which has hogged the limelight in the last few days.

Ahead of KKR's third IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians , he reiterated the fact they will play on whatever surface they are being provided., As quoted by PTI, he said, “As a coach, as a team management, we always… whatever the surface has been provided to us, we play. The control, of course, that will be under curator."

KKR Head Coach Supports Ajinkya Rahane's Claims

However, the IPL 2024 winning coach maintained his stance that the home team should bank on their strengths and the pitch should act accordingly.

“At this moment, my focus is definitely going to be in the next game tomorrow which we are playing. At the moment, I am definitely not thinking on what has to be done, what is in whose control. But, let us focus on tomorrow's game which is very crucial for us.

“I don't know what is the system in different states or different grounds where the control is over the franchise. But, at the moment, what I understand is the surface which is given to us, probably, of course, as a team management, as a coach, as a captain, we expect something to be provided. That's all."