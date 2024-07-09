Published 22:27 IST, July 9th 2024
'There Is No Greater Honour': KKR Congratulate Gautam Gambhir On Becoming New Team India Head Coach
Gautam Gambhir has taken over as the head coach of Indian Cricket Team, announced BCCI secretary Jay Shah. As Gambhir took over, KKR had a special message.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KKR congratulates Gautam Gambhir on appointment as new India head coach | Image: IPL
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:41 IST, July 9th 2024