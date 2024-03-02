English
KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir exits politics to prioritize cricket ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir, KKR mentor, leaves politics to focus on cricket before IPL 2024, prioritizing his commitment to the sport over other endeavors.

In an unexpected turn of events, Gautam Gambhir, a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from East Delhi, has declared his desire to step down from active politics. The former cricketer announced his decision on Twitter, emphasising his desire to prioritise his sporting obligations above political responsibilities.

"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," Mr. Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

Gambhir, a major face of the BJP in Delhi after joining the party in March 2019, has been heavily involved in political matters. His win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi constituency by a huge majority of 6,95,109 votes cemented his status within the party and on the political scene.

However, amid predictions and reports that Gambhir may not be allowed a ticket for the forthcoming 2024 elections, the cricketer-turned-politician has decided to return his emphasis to the sport-related work he did more often before entering politics. This choice represents a dramatic turnaround in Gambhir's professional path.

