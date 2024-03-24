Advertisement

In Saturday’s IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 208/7 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Andre Russell, who claimed 2/25 (2) and blasted an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fought hard, reaching 204/7 in their 20 overs, with top contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (63 off 29) and Harshit Rana (3/33 in 4 overs). Ultimately, KKR emerged victorious by 4 runs, showcasing an intense and competitive T20 encounter.

Harshit Rana fined 60% of match money for an aggressive send-off

Harshit Rana, the standout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their thrilling encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined 60% of his match fee for aggressive behaviour towards Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen during the March 23 match in Kolkata. Despite his outstanding performance in providing a critical last over that secured KKR's win and foiled SRH's aspirations, Rana's behaviour towards the opposition batsmen led to disciplinary punishment.

Rana was involved in many clashes with SRH batters during the contest. He handed Mayank Agarwal a furious send-off early in the second innings, followed by a similar move against Heinrich Klaasen in the last over. Sunil Gavaskar criticised his exuberant celebrations, notably after dismissing Mayank, during the commentary.

Advertisement

The IPL management published a statement on Rana's behaviour, alleging two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. As a result, Rana was fined ten and fifty percent of his match costs for the corresponding instances. The statement further stated that the pacer accepted the penalty issued by the Match referee. The statement read:



“Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23.”

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,"

Sealed with a kiss 🫣



Watch #KKRvSRH with #IPLonJioCinema now in Bengali 🤩#TATAIPL #IPL2024 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/w2mf87HVa0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

In a contest in which Mitchell Starc struggled, Harshit emerged as one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' outstanding bowlers. The bowler demonstrated his ability by taking 3 for 33 in his four overs and was given the critical job of bowling the last over.

Despite conceding a six on the opening ball, Harshit immediately regained control and turned the tide in KKR's favour. His important dismissals of Shahbaz Ahmed and Klaasen in the last over helped his team protect the score and win by four runs in a high-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens.