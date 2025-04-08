KKR vs LSG: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Befitting Reply To Danny Morrison When Asked About Quinton De Kock And Sunil Narine's Form

KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders are taking on the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both Kolkata and Lucknow have won two matches each and lost two matches. The interesting part about the contest is that both Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders have great batting lineups at their disposal.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions, but they seem to be lacking the firepower, and they don't look as dominant as they did last year. Kolkata Knight Riders went through a few monumental changes ahead of IPL 2025. They released their title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, and their mentor Gautam Gambhir went on to coach the Indian national team. KKR had to start from scratch in IPL 2025, and they are in dire need of getting their team combination correct for the ongoing season.

Ajinkya Rahane Takes On Danny Morrison At The Toss

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first. This has been the norm in the IPL for a few years now. Kolkata Knight Riders' biggest worry is their openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine, who haven't been firing as expected. Sunil Narine played a pivotal part in Kolkata winning the title.

During the toss, former New Zealand international Danny Morrison asked Rahane specifically about Narine and de Kock's form, and to KKR's worry, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a very stern reply to it. "People are going to talk about it; we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them," Rahane said after winning the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants Decimate Kolkata Knight Riders In Eden Gardens