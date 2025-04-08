'Wouldn't Say Very Happy': Rishabh Pant Delivers An Unrestrained Assessment Of His IPL 2025 Form For LSG

Rishabh Pant during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad | Image: ANI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant has offered a no-holds-barred assessment of his current performance in the IPL 2025 season. Pant blatantly mentioned that his performance wouldn't make him very happy. However, the wicketkeeper-batter intends to put the past behind him and move forward for the betterment of the franchise.

Rishabh Pant Gets Brutally Honest Over His Performance In IPL 2025 So Far

Rishabh Pant did not pick up the ideal start which he aimed for. His debut for the Lucknow Super Giants has been underwhelming as the wicketkeeper-batter failed to make an impact. Pant' run as a skipper has also been a topsy-turvy affair after picking up two wins and the same amount of losses in the four games they have played. In all the matches, Pant's numbers with the bat have been underwhelming, with critics questioning his hefty price tag. Ahead of their fifth IPL 2025 encounter, Rishabh expressed his honest opinion about his performance so far.

"Wouldn't say very happy. Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward. As a team, we are winning and as a captain I am happy," Rishabh Pant said at the toss ahead of the KKR vs LSG clash at Eden Gardens, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow | Image: AP Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First vs LSG

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Knight Riders have brought back Spencer Johnson to the Playing XI, replacing Moeen Ali. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led side has made no changes for the afternoon game.