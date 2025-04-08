KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Breaks Silence On 'Fake Injury' Claims After Severe Backlash: 'The Back Is Fine Now'

Lucknow Super Giantrs secured their 3rd win in IPL 2025 with a four run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. In a high-scoring thriller, the visitors kept their cool till the very last moment and edged out the defending champions on their own turf.

LSG Defeated KKR By Four Runs At Eden Gardens

LSG top order fired heavily as Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran smashed the hapless KKR bowlers as Lucknow posted their second-highest IPL total on the board. Pooran was specifically very merciless as he hit eight sixes in his 81 run knock and struck at a strike rate of more than 240.

Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge in the second innings and set up the platford with a fiery knock. He was assisted by Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer, but KKR lost quick wickets, which complicated their plans. Rinku Singh tried his best with a quickfire 38 off 15 balls, but he failed to get his team across the final hurdle.

Rishabh Pant Hogged The Limelight Again

Rishabh Pant once again hogged the limelight for his on-pitch antics. The LSG skipper called the LSG physio before the start of the 12th over and had a treatment on his back on the pitch. After the match, the LSG skipper opened up on his fitness.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I think when we batted we didn't realise it will get this close but after the powerplay we did. After the first timeout we went to the bowlers and told them to stick to the plans, not try too many things and do the basics right. That was very conscious, when the game is going down at that pace you need to do something, it works sometimes and sometimes it does not work. The back is fine now.”