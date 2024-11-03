Published 22:39 IST, November 3rd 2024
KL Rahul Receives Call Up For 'Unofficial Test' To Take Place Between India A and Australia A
Senior batter KL Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel will be flying to Australia for the second 'unofficial Test' between India A and Australia A starting November 7 at the MCG to give them some game time before the first game at Perth from November 22.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
KL Rahul | Image: AP
22:39 IST, November 3rd 2024