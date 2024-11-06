Published 17:48 IST, November 6th 2024
Kl Rahul's Form And Batting Number In Focus As India A Get The 'G' Experience
KL Rahul's batting number and current form will be keenly watched by the national selection committee as he gets ready to show his wares for India A against an Australia A line-up that will have seasoned Scott Boland in its ranks in the second unofficial Test match starting here on Thursday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
KL Rahul | Image: AP
