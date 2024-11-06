sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:48 IST, November 6th 2024

Kl Rahul's Form And Batting Number In Focus As India A Get The 'G' Experience

KL Rahul's batting number and current form will be keenly watched by the national selection committee as he gets ready to show his wares for India A against an Australia A line-up that will have seasoned Scott Boland in its ranks in the second unofficial Test match starting here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
kl rahul and dhruv jurel to play india a second match at mcg against australia a
KL Rahul | Image: AP
