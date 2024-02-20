Advertisement

So far it has been a series full of setbacks for Team India on the account of the big names that have missed out on the affair. First, Virat Kohli opted out of the series and in the second Test the team had to face the music without the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Jadeja returned in the 3rd Test, and now KL Rahul is also expected to resume duties in the 4th Test. Thus, does this mean, it is curtains for Rajat Patidar?

India vs England: KL Rahul's comeback may lead to the ousting of Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar's chances in the remaining IND versus ENG Test series are very certainly over. Star batsman KL Rahul is expected to replace Rajat Patidar in the IND versus ENG Ranchi Test. Patidar was included to the playing XI for both the Vizag and Rajkot tests. However, Patidar has not performed well with the bat.

If KL Rahul is fit, he will immediately receive an opportunity in the team. Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan's superb knocks have added to Patidar's concerns. The two made their debuts in the previous game and had successful runs. Patidar, on the other hand, has failed to meet expectations.

In the Vizag Test, he scored 32 and 9 runs in two innings. However, the fans' patience broke down during the Rajkot Test. While others proceeded to score large, the 30-year-old right-hander managed five and zero. In such a circumstance, India will be loath to give Patidar another chance in the following Test match. In terms of fitness, if KL Rahul is fit, he will be part of India's playing XI.

Rahul Dravid on KL Rahul

Rahul Dravid had already stated that KL would be employed as a specialist batter during the series. And with Rajat Patidar not making runs, it is only natural that India will lean on KL Rahul if he is fit. KL Rahul missed the second Test in Hyderabad due to a quad injury sustained during the first. Patidar was given the opportunity to replace him. Rahul was part of the squad for the rest of the series, but he was not fully healthy for the third Test in Rajkot.