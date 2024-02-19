Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
February 19th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

David Warner hits back at New Zealand fans ahead of final match on Kiwi soil

David Warner will play his final bilateral series in New Zealand as he has said that he will retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Vishal Tiwari
David Warner
David Warner | Image:Instagram/DavidWarner
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As Australia readies for their upcoming tour to New Zealand, all eyes are on cricketer David Warner as he stands at a pivotal juncture in his esteemed career. Recently bidding adieu to red-ball cricket, the southpaw has designated the T20 World Cup 2024 as his final venture in international cricket, making the impending three-match T20I series against the Black Caps his ultimate bilateral T20I campaign.

David Warner hits back at New Zealand fans

Yet, amidst the anticipation, David Warner's mind is drawn to past encounters with personal jibes and harassment from the New Zealand crowd. As he prepares for his final appearance on Kiwi soil, these memories add a compelling dimension to his narrative, showcasing the trials and triumphs that have shaped his cricketing journey.

“The crowd, yeah, they got personal, but if they have to get personal, that’s their character. I just go about my business. But that’s upon each individual. If that’s what they feel like they have to do, then so be it. If you want to pay your money to come and abuse people, you have to go back and lay in your bed. We’re here to play the game of cricket that we love, enjoy and put bums on seats to keep the game going,” Warner told Fox Cricket.

David Warner has shrugged off the personal attacks from the crowd, remaining focused on the game he holds dear. While acknowledging the fans' choice to indulge in such behavior, he emphasizes the players' dedication to enjoying and contributing to the sport, with the primary aim of entertaining and perpetuating the game's legacy.

David Warner's career in cricket is a testament to perseverance, talent, and resilience. Emerging from the grassroots of Australian cricket, Warner quickly rose to prominence with his explosive batting style and remarkable agility on the field. Debuting in international cricket in 2009, he wasted no time in making his mark, becoming one of Australia's most dependable opening batsmen across all formats. 

Known for his aggressive approach at the crease, Warner has amassed numerous records, including multiple centuries in Test, One Day International (ODI), and T20 formats. His leadership qualities were evident when he was appointed as the vice-captain of the Australian team, and later as the captain in various formats. 

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

