Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Quits to 'Explore New Opportunities' After Dismal IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, nearly a month and a half after the end of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. KKR, who were the defending IPL champions heading into the tournament, had a dismal title defence - they finished 8th in the standings and did not qualify for the play-offs.

As such, it is perhaps no surprise that the head coach and team have parted ways.

"Mr Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future," the team said in a statement.

Pandit's Mixed Legacy as KKR Head Coach

Pandit became the first head coach in 10 years to lift the IPL title for KKR - but it is also fair to say that not all the credit for that win went to him.

Gautam Gambhir, who was named the team's mentor ahead of the 2024 season, dominated headlines and was publicly praised by many members of the playing staff.

As such, Pandit's legacy is a complicated one - especially since in 2023 and 2025, where they were without Gambhir, they did not make it to the play-offs.

Who Next For KKR?

It will be interesting to see who replaces Pandit, as the remainder of the team's coaching staff is still intact as of now.

Dwayne Bravo replaced Gambhir as team mentor, and the likes of Abhishek Nayar and Bharat Arun remain in their roles as things stand.

It is worth noting, however, that no IPL win for the Purple and Gold Army has come without the involvement of Gambhir.

He was their captain in the 2012 and 2014 title-winning teams and was their mentor in 2024. However, his role as India's all-format head coach means a return is unlikely any time soon.