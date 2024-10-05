sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:37 IST, October 5th 2024

Kotian makes hundred as Mumbai seal 15th Irani Cup after 27 years; RoI held

Tanush Kotian’s gritty unbeaten hundred laced Mumbai’s 15th Irani Cup victory which was sealed by virtue of their first innings lead over Rest Of India on the fifth and final day here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
