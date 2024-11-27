'It's an open secret': Prithvi Shaw Slammed For Ignoring the Advice Of Ganguly, Ponting, and Sachin

Once hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw's career trajectory has only gone downwards lately. After enduring fitness issues, disciplinary charges, and trouble on the personal front, Shaw has hit a new low, as he could not find any takers for the IPL 2025. Released by Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the IPL mega auction, even when his base price was Rs.75 lakhs.

Prithvi Shaw Receives Stick For Not Following The Path Shown By Legends

Ardent fans of cricket, who have followed the career of Prithvi Shaw closely, are of the view that the "unsold" occurrence is a cumulation of his performance over the years. After a breakout couple of seasons at Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw struggled for form in the IPL. As a dry spell prolonged, he lost the confidence on all ends. In turn, he wasn't retained for the IPL 2025. Moreover, as he has no significant performance to highlight from the last couple of seasons, no bidders showed interest in him.

Paying heed to Prithvi Shaw's situation a selector has broken the silence and criticised the player for not emulating the principles of legends like Sourav Ganguly , Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, despite getting advice from all of them at least once.

"Prithvi has been in Delhi Capitals. In DC itself, he had a chance to interact with Rahul Dravid, who was also his U-19 India coach, Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. It's an open secret in Mumbai cricket that Tendulkar has also spoken to him. Are these legends fools? Do you see any change in him? Even if there is, it is not evident," the selector told PTI.