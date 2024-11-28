Cricket Australia Announce Uncapped All-rounder As Mitchell Marsh's Replacement For Adelaide Test

Australia's Mitchell Marsh reacts after bowling a delivery on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Cricket Australia has ran into a problem with Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder has had some injury concerns after Team India humiliated the hosts in their own backyard in Perth, Western Australia. In order to avoid any other issues to Marsh, Cricket Australia has announced a replacement for the all-rounder, with an uncapped star filling in for him. Beau Webster, a stand out performer in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years, will join Australia when they will face Team India at the Adelaide Oval.

After Mitchell Marsh pulled up 'sore' after Australia's loss to India in the Perth Test, Cricket Australia announced a replacement who will fill in for Marsh. CA have added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to the squad for the second test match against Team India.

"To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side. Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead. To get the call from ''Bails'' [CA men's selection chair George Bailey] at the end of the NSW game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in.

“There's a tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Test so I think (I'm there) just to have some cover there for that middle-order role, whichever way they go," Beau Webster was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The uncapped Australian all-rounder has showcased explosiveness with the bat and has also added seam-bowling abilities just four years ago to make him an all-around threat. Beau Webster will be joining the squad in Adelaide next week. Additionally, coach Andrew McDonald had stated that there would be no changes to the home team for the pink ball Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 6, despite the lackluster performance in the series opener.

Australia Squad For The Second Test Against India: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.