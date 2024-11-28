'Don't mind seeing them going down': De Villiers Takes Gentle Swipe at Aussies Following Loss vs IND

Team India's commanding win over Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has reverberated throughout the cricket world. Opinions from different fronts have continued to come forward following India's handsome 295-run victory in Perth. Former South African batter, AB de Villiers is among the ones weighing in on India's overwhelming performance against Australia, and while commenting on the match, he has taken a subtle jibe at the Aussies.

AB de Villiers Takes a Gentle Swipe at Australia

According to AB de Villiers, it was an engrossing Test with an ending that might have pleased most of the cricket enthusiasts over the world.

"It was a fascinating Test match. Nothing against the Aussies, but most of us around the world don't mind seeing them going down every now and then," de Villiers said, as he chuckled.

Taking into account, the humiliating loss that Team India suffered at the hands of New Zealand ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, De Villiers praised the team for acclimatizing to the foreign conditions immediately and producing the ideal result.

"It was nice to see India start well; they needed to start well after the loss against New Zealand. That took a big dent in their confidence but coming out in the first Test, the most important thing was to adapt to the conditions, which they did exceptionally well," said the Proteas legend.

De Villiers Impressed By Team India's Grit

De Villiers further highlighted the grit that Team India showcased after getting bundled out at a paltry total of 150 in the first innings.

"They fought back after the first innings, 150 all out, and really bowling well, Bumrah and the whole bowling attack coming together."