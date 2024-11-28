'Prediction Going Well': Michael Vaughan Revealed Sourav Ganguly's Text As Team India Hammered AUS

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India humiliated the formidable Australia in their own backyard. The way in which Bumrah's Team India crushed Australia on their home turf is unprecedented. Despite the lack of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the Men in Blue did a splendid job while down under. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was confident about India, and he had sent out a text message to Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan Discloses Sourav Ganguly's Message As India Crushed Australia In Perth

During an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Michael Vaughan revealed that he got a text from former India skipper Sourav Ganguly after the visitors started smashing Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He read the text among the other panellists of the podcast. Notably, he has been a part of the popular podcast and made a guest appearance. The Former English skipper revealed that Ganguly had predicted Team India's win in Perth, and as the Men in Blue dominated, his prediction had been going well.

"I'll read you something from Sourav, lads. I like humbleness in anyone that comes on the podcast. It's very important that they're very humble. But just to read this text message that he sent me. When did the game start? Friday, right? India got bowled out for 150, and then they got Australia for 104. And this arrived at 12 minutes past 5 on Saturday. 'Hi Michael... My prediction is going well,” Michael Vaughan said.

Team India left Australia red-faced after they spectacularly defeated the hosts at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After India was bundled at 150 in the first innings, they fired off strong with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack against the opposition. The stand-in skipper scalped a fifer to limit the Aussies to 104 and did not allow them to take the lead.