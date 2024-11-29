India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch U-19 Asia Cup Match in India and Rest of the World

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match to take place on November 30. | Image: X/ACC

India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Their dominance has been marked by consistent performances and a strong pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing their cricketing prowess at the youth level.

The rivalry between the two cricketing giants India and Pakistan draws significant attention and is filled with high tension and excitement. And this epic rivalry will unfold for cricketing fans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30, 2024, and will be live telecast from 10:30 AM IST.

Also Read | Ex-Aussie Seamer Dissects On What Makes Bumrah One Of The Greatest

When and where to watch the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will take place on November 30 at the Dubai International Stadium.

At What time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan Live Streaming of U-19 Asia Cup match in India?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group B match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan Live Streaming of U-19 Asia Cup match in UK?

Sony Max and Sony SAB will show the tournament live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). It can be live-streamed via the Sony Liv app and its website.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan Live Streaming of U-19 Asia Cup match in Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh?

Sony Sports Network will cater to the needs of the Indian subcontinent, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh except for Pakistan. Sony Liv app and its website will provide live-streaming services.

How can the rest of the world watch the India vs Pakistan Live Streaming of the U-19 Asia Cup match?

Besides the aforementioned regions, the match will live stream around the world. Here are the streaming details:

Also Read | Crucial ICC Board Meeting Over CT 25's Schedule Delayed Till Saturday

India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.