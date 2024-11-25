Published 22:58 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Full Squad and Probable Eleven For Next Season
Let's take a look at how Mumbai Indian fared at the IPL 2025 Auction and gauge what could be the ideal playing XI of the 5-time IPL winners.
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Mumbai Indians , alongside Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchise. Both MI and CSK have five IPL trophies each and just need one successful campaign to be called the team with most Indian Premier League title. Mumbai had a horror IPL 2024, a season that they'll like to forget. Mumbai Indians had to bear the backlash of the fans after they replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of their side.
Mumbai Indians has always been known as an unit who like to start slow, lose couple of games at the start of the season, but go on to win the championship. They might've had the same ideas during the 2024 season too, but their campaign never really took off in the seventeenth edition of the IPL. During their previous outing, several reports floated that all was not well between Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav .
Mumbai Indians' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma.
Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.
Mumbai Indians' Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley
Mumbai Eye Redemption Under Captain Hardik Pandya
Despite all the happenings of IPL 2024 and how hostile things became, Mumbai Indians have persisted with Hardik Pandya as their captain. Mumbai have somehow managed to keep Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the same squad despite the rumours of possible rift doing the rounds. Mumbai have a very decent squad and might very well end up winning their sixth trophy
