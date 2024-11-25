sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Auction | Devendra Fadnavis | Sambhal Unrest | India vs Australia | Parliament Session | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 19:54 IST, November 25th 2024

Akash Ambani Was So Happy Buying THIS Player That He Went To Thank RCB For Not Using RTM - WATCH

With this acquisition, Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad and are looking forward to a successful season ahead.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Akash Ambani thanks RCB management
Akash Ambani thanks RCB management | Image: JioCinema
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was over the moon with excitement after successfully acquiring English cricketer Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday. Jacks, a right-handed batter and off-spin bowler, had a base price of INR 2 crore but sparked an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, with the former ultimately emerging victorious.

Akash Ambani thanks RCB for not using RTM on Will Jacks

In a surprising turn of events, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Will Jacks' previous team, decided not to use their Right To Match (RTM) card to retain the player. This decision seemed to have delighted Akash Ambani, who was seen heading to the RCB table to shake hands and express his gratitude for not using their RTM card. This happened on the second day of the IPL 2025 auction, which is taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's Aggressive Celebration After Travis Head Wicket is Unmissable | WATCH

Will Jacks, who played for RCB in the IPL 2024, will now don the Mumbai Indians jersey, and his new team is eager to see him bring his skills and expertise to the pitch. With this acquisition, Mumbai Indians have strengthened their squad and are looking forward to a successful season ahead.

1Trent Boult  ₹12,50,00,000Capped
 
2Deepak Chahar ₹9,25,00,000Capped
 
3Will Jacks  ₹5,25,00,000Capped
 
4Naman Dhir ₹5,25,00,000Uncapped
RTM
5Allah Ghazanfar  ₹4,80,00,000Capped
 
6Mitchell Santner  ₹2,00,00,000Capped
 
7Ryan Rickelton  ₹1,00,00,000Capped
 
8Reece Topley  ₹75,00,000Capped
 
9Robin Minz ₹65,00,000Uncapped
 
10Karn Sharma ₹50,00,000Uncapped
 
11Shrijith Krishnan ₹30,00,000Uncapped
 
12Ashwani Kumar ₹30,00,000Uncapped 

Also Read: India Mercilessly Annihilate Australia To Bring Pat Cummins & Co To Their Knees, Win BGT Opener

19:54 IST, November 25th 2024