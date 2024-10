Published 20:06 IST, October 1st 2024

Irani Cup: Dogged Rahane unbeaten on 86 as Mumbai reach 237/4 against ROI on Day 1

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane concentrated hard as his unbeaten 86 off 197 balls took Mumbai to 237 for four against Rest of India on a weather-curtailed opening day of the Irani Cup.