'Didn't Think They Could Win': Ponting Commends India For Overcoming Expectations With Win In Perth

Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith who leaves the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

In the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Perth, India defeated the hosts by 295 runs, their largest victory on Australian soil. It was a thrilling moment as the reigning WTC Champs were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of a visiting side. Even the former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting could not believe the defeat of the Pat Cummins-led side at the Optus Stadium. Ponting revealed that he did expect the Jasprit Bumrah -led side to win the series opener.

Team India’s Epic Win in Perth Test Gets a Thumbs Up from Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting was surprised when Team India swept the Border Gavaskar Trophy's first test match. During an appearance on Star Sports, the former Australian captain stated that he did not expect Team India to win the first test match. He added that the hosts would be disappointed with the loss and that the visiting team deserves credit for their commendable performance.

"Australia lost by what? Nearly 300 runs. So, they'll be very disappointed. Everyone asked me on day one when India won the toss about having a bat, and I said, no, absolutely, you have to bat first there. Four test matches have been played there. The team batting first has won all four times. You don't want to go against what stats say. Although they were out for 150, they still got a chance to bowl on the wicket when it was probably at its best to bowl on. And Bumrah in those conditions, and Siraj, and actually all three of them. And Nitish Reddy today, they're all very good.

<a href="https://www.republicworld.com/topics/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a> , KL Rahul and captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Travis Head on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

“So, you've got to give them credit. I must admit, I didn't think that they could win the first test, India, going there in Perth with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the test match that I actually think India are a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that's been proven over the last week in Perth,” Ricky Ponting said.

India Look To Wash The Blemishes Of 36 All-Out Away

After the Perth Test, Team India will face a more difficult challenge in Adelaide, where they will face the Australians in a day-night test match. Team India has dreadful memories from Adelaide and would like to avoid repeating the experience.

On November 30th, the visiting Indian cricket team will play a two-day pink ball practice match against the PM's XI in Canberra. The match will take place at the Manuka Oval and will serve as a good warm-up for the day-night Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 6, 2024.