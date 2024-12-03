'Risk For Reward': Struggling Aussies Get Vital Advice From Adam Gilchrist Before Pink Ball Showdown

Cricket Australia's struggles were widely visible when they faced off against India in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, While their bowling managed to dismiss Team India early, the visiting side put up a dominant performance to rout Australia and secure a smashing victory in the Perth Test. As they prepare for the Pink-ball test, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist offers some key advice to the struggling Aussies.

Adam Gilchrist Imparts Valuable Wisdom to Australia Before Adelaide Fixture

Former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist opened up on Australia's weak links during the first test match against India at the Optus Stadium. He counselled the struggling Aussie batters to remain at the crease longer to neutralise the risk which would be created by the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah in the pink-ball second test.

"Marnus had the onus to do that (stay at crease) and tried at good effect to nullify 50-odd deliveries. So, if you face an average of 50 deliveries every Test innings, you're probably going to be on the right side of the ledger more than you're on the wrong side of it.

“He just couldn't find a way to score and maybe that's what (the Australians) as a collective will look to try and do. It will bring with it risk, for sure, but it is a risk for reward," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by Nine's Wide World of Sports.

Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith who leaves the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Gilchrist Backs Marnus Labuschagne Amid AUS Batter's Poor Form

The Aussie great also spoke about Marnus Labuschagne, who has been struggling in recent months and is now under intense pressure. He doesn't see the Aussie cricketer's dipping form as a technical issue and reminds that he is a class act.

“I'm sure the people around him are already doing this but he needs to be reminded that he is a class act. He's got a game that has been able to tolerate and withstand everything that the cricketing world has presented, and he's dominated for a number of years.

"Most players that have played long enough will have been in this situation at some point in time and it's about not letting any self-doubt creep in and understanding you don't lose that skill — you don't lose that edge — (and) certainly not in a short space of time," Gilchrist added.