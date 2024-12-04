Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah Face Off At The Training Nets Ahead of 2nd IND-AUS Test Match | WATCH

Team India and Australia will face off in one of the most arduous challenges in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as both sides are set to compete in pink ball action. The Adelaide Oval will have the action take place in day-night conditions. Australia will be seeking a comeback in the game while India aims to continue their dominant spell, which began from the Perth Test. Ahead of the ultimate clash, the visiting side underwent some rigorous workouts with the ball, with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah engaging in some action in the nets.

Jasprit Bumrah & Virat Kohli Engage In An Intense Session During India's Training

Team India superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah faced off in a practice session as the squad prepared for the upcoming Pink Ball test at the Adelaide Oval. In a video which has been shared by Star Sports, Kohli faced the Indian pace sensation as they trained in the nets during the team's training session. Virat faced off some of Bumrah's deliveries with the pink ball. Kohli drove some of the deliveries nicely as Bumrah showcased his flair. Even though it was a training session, the intensity was at peak among both cricketers. Towards the end of the video, the India vice-captain could be seen talking with Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The day-night match-up is expected to be an exciting one as both teams have a huge task on their shoulders while heading into the test match. While Australia aims to recover from the embarrassment they faced in the Perth Test, Team India wants to remove the dark memories of the day when the entire team was dismissed at just 36 runs. Both teams will be aiming to give their best as they intend to get the advantage in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia Adelaide Test To Have A Distinct Start Time

Adelaide will host the second test match of the India vs. Australia series, but there's a catch. The traditional red ball will be replaced with a pink ball for the Adelaide Test. The play will begin at a different time than the Perth Test because the second India vs. Australia match will take place during the day.