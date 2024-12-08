'We'll Move On': Travis Head Smooths Over Tensions With Mohammed Siraj After Passionate Send-off

Mohammed Siraj interacts with Travis Head during the day three of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

India's Mohammed Siraj and Australia's Travis Head turned a lot of heads with their mid-match altercation as things turned heated between the cricketers. Both of them were involved in the heat of the moment after Siraj Dismissed Head, who had scored 140 runs. The moment grabbed a lot of attention all over, and the cricketers had contrasting opinions about the situation. But it looks like they have put all the things in the past.

Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj Make Amends After Heated Moment In Adelaide Test

While the Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj confrontation turned a lot of heads, it looks like the cricketers have put the differences past them and have settled for a truce. Tensions were high on day two as both sides were critical of each other. But as day three ended, it was evident that Head and Siraj -- who will be future teammates in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad -- have come to terms with each other.

"Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding ... I think we'll move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it. It was fine. He said, 'Why'd you swear?' I sort of said, 'Look, I didn't at first ... [but] I definitely swore at you the second time round.

"I probably could have laughed it off and walked off and enjoyed myself. He just said it was a misunderstanding as well, and there was no issues for me. We move on. I'm sweet. It is what it is," Travis Head said while speaking to ABC Sport.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after the dismissal of Travis Head during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma Faces Continued Setbacks After India's Defeat in Adelaide

With a 1-1 draw in the five-match series and a perfect record in day/night Test matches, Australia recovered magnificently from their Perth disaster. It was the shortest test match between India and Australia in terms of balls bowled. Only 1031 balls were bowled out of the 2700 legal deliveries that could have been made. Australia needed to score just 19 runs to complete the formalities in 3.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma will be losing the Adelaide Test for the fourth time in a row as captain in red-ball cricket. He has already lost the New Zealand Series 0–3, and after giving up a victory in Adelaide, the losing run is still going strong. The public has been made aware of the skipper's problems, and it is unknown what the Indian skipper has planned to do next.