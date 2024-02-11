Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates: Aussies to bat first against Indi

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will enter its conclusive stage with two finalists, India and Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will face Australia in what appears to be the best opportunity to avenge their ODI World Cup final humiliation. Team India, coached by Uday Saharan, has been on an upward track and is likely to dominate the upcoming match. Check out all the action at republicworld.com

Pavitra Shome
India vs Australia
India vs Australia | Image: Instagram/@icc
  • Listen to this article
1: 11 IST, February 11th 2024

Australia Playing XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Charlie Anderson, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

1: 11 IST, February 11th 2024

India Playing XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

1: 10 IST, February 11th 2024

The Australian side will bat first in the U19 summit clash against India 

11: 36 IST, February 11th 2024

Uday Sharan is all set to lead Team India and will clash against Australia. The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST

