LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Buoyed by Bumrah brilliance IND dominate ENG

The second Test Match between India and England will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, with Day 2 beginning today. Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the star of day one as his flawless performance placed the Indian Cricket Team in control. Get all the live scores and updates here at republicworld.com.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
Team India | Image: X,com
  • Listen to this article
5: 02 IST, February 3rd 2024

Sharma and Jaiswal survive the final stage of Day 2. India end Day 2 at 28/0. Lead by 171 runs.

4: 55 IST, February 3rd 2024

Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are back again and have started cautiously. India are 19/0 after 2.5 overs.

4: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024

England got bowled at 252. India take heavy lead of 143.

4: 09 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah gets his 5-fer. England are 9 down at 239.

4: 07 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah cleans up Ben Stokes. England 229/8.

3: 42 IST, February 3rd 2024

Ben Stokes has decided to take on the bowlers. The England captain is dealing in fours and sixes. England 221/7 after 48 overs.

3: 28 IST, February 3rd 2024

Kuldeep Yadav takes the wicket of Rehan Ahmed. Credit to Shubman Gill for a quick reaction catch. England are 7 down for 195.

3: 01 IST, February 3rd 2024

Kuldeep Yadav Shines with the ball as he dismisses Ben Foakes | ENG at  172/6

2: 47 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah takes a three-wicket haul as he dismisses Jonny Bairstow | ENG at 159/5 

2: 42 IST, February 3rd 2024

Play has officially resumed

2: 17 IST, February 3rd 2024

The IND vs ENG day 2 action enters a tea break

1: 47 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah seals another wicket to his name after taking out Ollie Pope's wicket | ENG at 136/4

1: 36 IST, February 3rd 2024

Bumrah knocks out Joe Root's wicket after Shubman Gill makes the catch | ENG at 123/3

1: 21 IST, February 3rd 2024

Shreyas Iyer gave it all to make the catch and derail England's momentum. Crawley is gone | ENG at 114/2

12: 34 IST, February 3rd 2024

India secure their first breakthrough after Kuldeep Yadav was able to dismiss Kuldeep Yadav | ENG at 59/1

12: 20 IST, February 3rd 2024

Day 2 play resumes after lunch break, India looks for a breakthrough as England aims to take a lead

11: 44 IST, February 3rd 2024

Day 2 of the End Test match between India and England has entered lunch break | ENG at 32/0

11: 12 IST, February 3rd 2024

The English team has arrived to bat with Mukesh Kumar handed the ball to bowl the first over 

10: 57 IST, February 3rd 2024

Mukesh Kumar did not last in the field for long as he lost his wicket. India end their innings at 396 runs

10: 50 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jasprit Bumrah loses his wicket after getting caught out | IND at 395/9

10: 36 IST, February 3rd 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal loses his wicket after a solid showcase of 209 runs against England and put India in the Driver's star | IND at 383/8

10: 12 IST, February 3rd 2024

Jaiswal continues to shine as he reaches 200+ runs in Day 2 of the 2nd test | IND at 375/7

9: 33 IST, February 3rd 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin come to action as day 2 begins

8: 06 IST, February 3rd 2024

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 will begin at 09:30 AM

