Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score & Updates: Jaiswal dismissed after scoring fifty

India will face England in the last Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have a great opportunity to finish the Test series on a strong note. But England is hoping to win the last Test match to cap off their India tour with a consolation victory. The high-altitude game will be an intriguing sight for cricket enthusiasts. Check out all the updates of the action at republicworld.com

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: BCCI
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Bashir dismisses Jaiswal
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Jaiswal scores a fifty
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score: Three sixes in an over from Jaiswal
4: 26 IST, March 7th 2024

Shoaib Bashir dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a score of 57 off 58 balls. 

4: 25 IST, March 7th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a quickfire half-century in India's first innings of the 5th Test. 

3: 39 IST, March 7th 2024

After hitting his first six of the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed two more sixes in the same over to improve his strike rate in a jiffy. 

3: 37 IST, March 7th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his first six of the innings and the match as he sent Shoaib Bashir's delivery flying into the stands. 

3: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma enter to bat as Team India are ready to take the lead

2: 49 IST, March 7th 2024

Ashwin takes down the last man James Anderson as England are bowled out after they score 218 runs.

2: 15 IST, March 7th 2024

The IND vs ENG play enters tea break

2: 15 IST, March 7th 2024

England are nearing 200 runs as India look for some more breakthroughs in the match 

1: 54 IST, March 7th 2024

R Ashwin strikes again! England are not 8 down | ENG at 183/8

1: 53 IST, March 7th 2024

In his 100th Test appearance, R Ashwin took a wicket and opened his account as Tom Hartley

1: 39 IST, March 7th 2024

Kuldeep Yadav lodges a fifer in the Final IND vs ENG Test Match after striking off Ben Stokes | ENG at 175/6

1: 33 IST, March 7th 2024

Ravindra Jadeja was successful in taking a wicket as England falter to 5 | ENG at 175/5

1: 25 IST, March 7th 2024

It's four for Kuldeep! DRS did not save Bairstow as he walks off | ENG at 175/4

1: 16 IST, March 7th 2024

England have reached 150 on the scoreboard as things look comfortable for them. 

1: 05 IST, March 7th 2024

Kuldeep is spitting fire as he takes his third wicket in Dharamshala | ENG at 137/3

11: 30 IST, March 7th 2024

Kuldeep Yadav secures a wicket thanks to Dhruv Jurel's lightning fast stumping! The game has headed to lunch now | ENG at 100/2

11: 27 IST, March 7th 2024

Zak Crawley is standing tall as he scores a half century against India | ENG at 99/1

11: 00 IST, March 7th 2024

India find their first breakthrough after Shubman Gill dove off to take the wicket | ENG at 64/1

10: 44 IST, March 7th 2024

English openers have held on to their wickets as they have secured 50 runs in the scoreboard against India

10: 14 IST, March 7th 2024
9: 31 IST, March 7th 2024

The IND vs ENG Test Match has begun at Dharamshala 

9: 13 IST, March 7th 2024
9: 10 IST, March 7th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit  Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

9: 07 IST, March 7th 2024

Devdutt Padikkal has been handed ahis debut cap and Ashwin did the honours. India had five debutants in this series.

9: 03 IST, March 7th 2024

England skipper Ben Stokes have won the toss and have decided to bat first

7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024

The Final match of the IND vs ENG Test series will take place at 09:30 AM, while the toss will take place at 09:00 AM

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:06 IST