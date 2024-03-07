Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:26 IST
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score & Updates: Jaiswal dismissed after scoring fifty
India will face England in the last Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have a great opportunity to finish the Test series on a strong note. But England is hoping to win the last Test match to cap off their India tour with a consolation victory. The high-altitude game will be an intriguing sight for cricket enthusiasts. Check out all the updates of the action at republicworld.com
4: 26 IST, March 7th 2024
Shoaib Bashir dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a score of 57 off 58 balls.
4: 25 IST, March 7th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a quickfire half-century in India's first innings of the 5th Test.
3: 39 IST, March 7th 2024
After hitting his first six of the innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed two more sixes in the same over to improve his strike rate in a jiffy.
3: 37 IST, March 7th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his first six of the innings and the match as he sent Shoaib Bashir's delivery flying into the stands.
3: 01 IST, March 7th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma enter to bat as Team India are ready to take the lead
2: 49 IST, March 7th 2024
Ashwin takes down the last man James Anderson as England are bowled out after they score 218 runs.
2: 15 IST, March 7th 2024
The IND vs ENG play enters tea break
2: 15 IST, March 7th 2024
England are nearing 200 runs as India look for some more breakthroughs in the match
1: 54 IST, March 7th 2024
R Ashwin strikes again! England are not 8 down | ENG at 183/8
1: 53 IST, March 7th 2024
In his 100th Test appearance, R Ashwin took a wicket and opened his account as Tom Hartley
1: 39 IST, March 7th 2024
Kuldeep Yadav lodges a fifer in the Final IND vs ENG Test Match after striking off Ben Stokes | ENG at 175/6
1: 33 IST, March 7th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja was successful in taking a wicket as England falter to 5 | ENG at 175/5
1: 25 IST, March 7th 2024
It's four for Kuldeep! DRS did not save Bairstow as he walks off | ENG at 175/4
1: 16 IST, March 7th 2024
England have reached 150 on the scoreboard as things look comfortable for them.
1: 05 IST, March 7th 2024
Kuldeep is spitting fire as he takes his third wicket in Dharamshala | ENG at 137/3
11: 30 IST, March 7th 2024
Kuldeep Yadav secures a wicket thanks to Dhruv Jurel's lightning fast stumping! The game has headed to lunch now | ENG at 100/2
11: 27 IST, March 7th 2024
Zak Crawley is standing tall as he scores a half century against India | ENG at 99/1
11: 00 IST, March 7th 2024
India find their first breakthrough after Shubman Gill dove off to take the wicket | ENG at 64/1
10: 44 IST, March 7th 2024
English openers have held on to their wickets as they have secured 50 runs in the scoreboard against India
10: 14 IST, March 7th 2024
9: 31 IST, March 7th 2024
The IND vs ENG Test Match has begun at Dharamshala
9: 13 IST, March 7th 2024
9: 10 IST, March 7th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
9: 07 IST, March 7th 2024
Devdutt Padikkal has been handed ahis debut cap and Ashwin did the honours. India had five debutants in this series.
9: 03 IST, March 7th 2024
England skipper Ben Stokes have won the toss and have decided to bat first
7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024
The Final match of the IND vs ENG Test series will take place at 09:30 AM, while the toss will take place at 09:00 AM
Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:06 IST