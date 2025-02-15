Team India Sets Off for Champions Trophy, Rohit & Kohli Among First Group of Players & Coaches To Fly Out For Dubai

Team India cricketers and coaches are on their way to Dubai to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy . Top stars, including Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer and others, were spotted together as they arrived at Mumbai International Airport via team bus. Rohit Sharma, India's ODI and Test skipper, arrived separately by car and entered the airport after the team. Hardik Pandya was the last to join the squad, who had already entered the International Airport's departure gates.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Others Jet Off For ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy is closing in, and all the teams are heading to Pakistan and Dubai for the tournament. The world's top eight teams will engage in a fierce battle for bragging rights and the coveted title. With the tournament just days away, Team India is jetting off to Dubai to take part in the marquee ICC event. The first bunch of players and coaching staff were seen at the airport on Saturday as they departed for Mumbai.

The video on social media features Team India batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Varun Chakravarthy entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to jet off for Dubai. In-form batter Shreyas Iyer, pace bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh alongside all-rounder Axar Patel were also with the Indian contingent.

Notably, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammad Shami weren't seen with the side, and as per reports, they are expected to reach Dubai as soon as sunday

Apart from the players, head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff — Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip and Morne Morkel — were at the airport and would fly to Dubai with Team India for the marquee ICC tournament.

Team India's Challengers In CT 2025 Reach Dubai

While Team India is on their way to Dubai from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, their first opponents have already arrived in Dubai. On February 14, the Bangladesh Cricket Team reached the UAE and shared a video to announce their arrival on social media.

The Bangla Tigers flew in a day early, as they are expected to take part in a warm-up match against the Pakistan Shaheens, on February 17 at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai.