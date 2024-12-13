'Looking To Expand': Rohan Jaitley Offers Details On Proposed Initiatives For His Next DDCA Term

The Delhi And District Cricket Association is all set to have a showdown for the Presidential elections as two competitors, Kirti Azad and Rohan Jaitley will go head to head for the role. Jaitley is the active president and seeks another term in office and aims to work for the benefit of cricket. On the other hand, Kirti Azad has emerged as a challenger to the position and the elections are expected to happen soon. Jaitley offers details on what he plans to do in his next term, which includes the development of a new international cricket stadium.

Rohan Jaitley Unveils Development Plans For Next Term As DDCA President

As he seeks his second term as the DDCA President, Rohan Jaitley has big plans for the long-term development of the BCCI-affiliated state unit. Jaitley has revealed that he intends to develop a new international cricket stadium with enhanced seating capacity. He also plans to form high-performance centres for the benefit of grassroots-level cricketers. Jaitley also revealed plans to add facilities in the club for the members as well as the non-members.

"We are planning a new international stadium of which should be at least twice the capacity of the existing one. We are planning on making these new high-performance centres, which would also give an ambit to the grassroots cricketers to come into a synchronised facility of being catered to. We are also looking to expand our facilities at the club for members as well as non-members to ensure that the best is available for them," Rohan Jaitley said during an interview.

Image: X/@delhi_cricket

It's Rohan Jaitley vs Kirti Azad In DDCA For President's Role

A two-way fight for the DDCA President's chair will take place as Kirti Azad and Rohan Jaitley are the two contestants for the role. The three-day DDCA elections will begin on Friday, with the results being declared on December 16, 2024. Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, believes that a change is imminent and a new leadership will take over. But PTI suggests that the Jaitley-led panel holds significant clout among the 3748 members likely to vote in the elections.

Three candidates are vying for the vice-presidentship: Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Shikha Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar Bansal. It's interesting to note that two of the four candidates running for the position of secretary have the same name: Sanjay Bhardwaj. He will face Ashok Sharma and former secretary Vinod Tihara. Gurpreet Sareen, Harish Singla, and Rajan Goel are the three contenders vying for the position of treasurer. The contest will be between Karnail Singh, Kamal Chopra, and Amit Grover for the position of joint secretary. There are up to 25 applicants vying to be DDCA directors.

