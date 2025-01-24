'Chennai Bole Toh Mahi Bhai..': Mumbai Indians Star Tilak Varma Teases CSK Fans With Hilarious MS Dhoni Remark | WATCH

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: India and England have locked horns in a five-match T20I series which will be followed by a three-match ODI series before the 'Men in Blue' jet off to Dubai for the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. The Indian team has been doing extremely well in the shortest international format and are yet to lose a T20I series after their world triumph in Barbados last year. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team are currently 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

India defeated England by seven wickets in the series opener that was played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The second T20I of the series will be played in Chennai and the Indian team will want to extend their lead further. The Indian T20I team looks pretty settled as of now if compared to the Test side and is slowly building towards the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma's Special Message For CSK Fans

The Indian cricket team landed in Chennai to start their preparations for the upcoming second T20I against England. Chennai is a cricket loving town and there are no doubts about it. The manner in which the people of Chennai get behind CSK and support them is a spectacular thing to watch. Chennai and MS Dhoni are almost synonymous to each other and the former India skipper in many ways is their adopted son.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) documented India's travel day from Kolkata to Chennai and shared it across all their social media platforms. In the video shared by the BCCI, Tilak Varma mentioned MS Dhoni. 'Chennai Bole To Mahi Bhai', said Varma.

