'Apna Jack Laga Ke Aa Gaya?': Gautam Gambhir's Ex-KKR Teammate Accuses Him Of Insulting Sourav Ganguly With Derogatory Remark

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been going through one of his toughest times in professional cricket and there is no doubt about it. The Indian team is reportedly divided and Gambhir wants a certain amount of discipline in the dressing room that is filled with superstars of the game. After Gambhir took over as the Head Coach, India were whitewashed by New Zealand on their home turf, they also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade and to make matters worse, also lost a place in the World Test Championship finals.

Under Gambhir, Team India lost a total of six games out of the ten Tests that they played. Gambhir was appointed as the Head Coach of the team amid great fanfare. The former India played had mentored Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy, but the going has been tough for him as far as his coaching job at the highest level is concerned. Many believe that Gambhir's ways are too dictatorial for the team and maybe that is creating all sorts of chaos in the team.

Manoj Tiwari Accuses Gautam Gambhir Of Insulting Sourav Ganguly

Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir once played for Kolkata Knight Riders and were a part of the same team that lifted the IPL trophy back in 2012. Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari's troubled relationship dates back to 2015 when they had an altercation in the Delhi vs Bengal Ranji Trophy game that was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Tiwari, in the past has accused Gambhir of threatening him.

Recently while speaking on Lallantop, Tiwari said that Gambhir also spoke bitter things about Ganguly while having a go at him. 'Woh apna jack laga ke aa gaya. Tu bhi uske peeche aa gaya? Tu bhi yeh sab karke pohuch gaya. (He used his sources to reach where he has, and you too followed him? You're up to such shenanigans too)', said Gambhir.

BCCI To Revaluate Gambhir's Performance

Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach will be "revaluated" on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent "superstar culture" in the team.