Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET’S WORLD-CLASS T20 ACTION RETURNS IN 100 DAYS

Some of the biggest T20 stars will be seen in action in just 100 days when the Major League Cricket returns on 04 July 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket | Image:special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Some of the biggest T20 stars, which include Rashid Khan (MI New York), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders), will be seen in action in just 100 days when the Major League Cricket returns on 04 July 2024. All six teams who competed in MLC’s historic inaugural season will feature again in 2024.

Faf du Plessis played a blistering innings of 35 runs off 23 balls in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile Marco Jansen is one of the leading speedsters for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Quinton de Kock is leading the charge for the Lucknow Super Giants with the bat and Sunil Narine bowled a magnificent spell of 1/19 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Additionally, the Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) and Royal® announced today the extension of their partnership that will see the authentic award-winning Basmati and Sona Masoori Rice brand support MLC’s second season this summer.

The return of top T20 action on the pitch is paired with the return of Royal® as an MLC Signature Partner, delivering fans an authentic taste of India alongside the high-octane cricket in America’s world class professional cricket league.

Recognized as the #1 brand of Basmati Rice and Sona Masoori Rice in America, Royal® offered cricket fans a chance to try their authentic South Asian dishes at matches throughout the inaugural MLC season in 2023. During the second MLC season, cricket fans will enjoy the opportunity to sample an array of Royal’s best-selling products including its 2024 SELF Pantry Award winner Ready-to-Heat Basmati Rice, receive branded giveaways, and experience its brand refresh and new packaging design, starting on opening night on July 4, 2024.

“Being an official partner during Major League Cricket's inaugural season was a tremendous honor for Royal and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Major League Cricket for a second time, aiming to bring the rich culture, authentic cuisine, and vibrant flavors of South Asia to cricket enthusiasts across the United States,” said Abhinav Arora, President of LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind Royal®. “The success of the inaugural season has only fueled our excitement for the upcoming season and the chance to further enhance the cricketing and culinary experience for fans nationwide with a taste of Royal’s delicious offerings.”

In addition, the U.S.-based Indian foods brand will once again recognize cricket excellence through sponsorship of the award for MLC’s leading run scorer, with the superstar batters of world cricket set to battle it out for the prize. The 2023 “Royal Leading Run Scorer” was West Indian Nicholas Pooran, with the MI New York batter compiling 388 runs including a match-winning innings of 137 not out in the Championship Final against the Seattle Orcas.

“MLC is delighted to welcome back Royal® brand for a second season as an official partner, continuing their fantastic commitment to building cricket in America. Fans flocked to sample Royal®’s authentic South Asian dishes at our matches last summer and that added to a unique atmosphere for professional sports in America,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket. “We’re also excited to see who will claim the Royal® Leading Run Scorer award this summer to follow Nicholas Pooran’s incredible efforts in the inaugural season.”

MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world’s best cricketers competed alongside the nation’s top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
 

