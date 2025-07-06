'Don't Think We Use That Sort Of Language': Ex-ENG Opener Takes Offence While Considering The Possibility Of English Team Playing For Draw In Edgbaston

IND vs ENG: The world isn't used to seeing Ben Stokes' England being dominated in a Test match, especially in home conditions. After Brendon McCullum took over as the Head Coach and Ben Stokes was appointed as the Test skipper, England made one thing very clear: his team will always play for a result and wouldn't consider a draw as a result in any given situation of the game, and so far, his team has lived up to the word.

Marcus Trescothick Thinks Draw Is Not The Way For England

India have outplayed England in every department of the Edgbaston Test. There was just one session in the game where Harry Brook and Jamie Smith registered a partnership of over 300 runs; barring that, India have been flawless, and that too without Bumrah's presence in the game. England need over 535 runs on the final day to win the Edgbaston Test.

Many have opined that England should play out a draw as they already lead the Test series. Former England player Marcus Trescothick has now weighed into the matter and has said that the hosts certainly will not think in this manner and they'll try to win the match.

'I don't think we use that sort of language. It's not the sort of changing room that we are. We're not naive enough to know that it's a very challenging total. Do you just go in your bunker and just sort of dig it out? But we've probably got another 10 to 15 overs of the balls at the hardest point before it gets a little bit soft, and then we'll see how we're going from that point, really,' the former English opener said.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Signed Bat To His Visually Impaired Fan Ravi, Young Cricket Nerd Leaves IND Star Stumped With His Knowledge

Historic Win Awaits India In Edgbaston