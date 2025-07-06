WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Signed Bat To His Visually Impaired Fan Ravi, Young Cricket Nerd Leaves IND Star Stumped With His Knowledge

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Team India, after a very long time, are in complete control of a Test match. The situation is unique and even more special because it has happened against England in England. England have seven wickets and need 536 runs heading into the final day of the Edgbaston Test match. England lead 1-0 in the series currently, and considering the situation of the second Test, India look like firm favourites to nullify Ben Stokes and Co.'s lead.

If India manage to win the Edgbaston test, it will be historic in every way. Edgbaston is one venue where India haven't won a Test match ever. Prior to this, India played eight Test matches on this venue and lost seven out of them; one remaining Test match on the tally ended in a draw. Shubman Gill's India were in a winnable situation during the Headingley Test also, but the English batters snatched a victory out of the jaws of defeat, but as of now, a repeat of the first Test seems unlikely to happen in Edgbaston.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Meets His Visually Impaired Fan Ravi

Indian southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in some great touch in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Though he came under fire for missing multiple catches in the opening Test, but as far as his bat is concerned, he has fared well. From four innings and two Test matches of the series, the young India opener has scored 220 runs at an average of 55.0.

Jaiswal also scored a stellar ton in the first innings of the first Test match of the series that was played in Headingley. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Yashasvi Jaiswal meeting his young visually impaired fan Ravi. Jaiswal also gifted Ravi his signed bat. The video showcases Ravi leaving Jaiswal surprised with his cricket knowledge. Prior to the second Test match, the youngster had also met former England skipper Joe Root.

Herculean Task For England On Fifth Day Of Edgbaston Test