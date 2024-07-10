sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:01 IST, July 10th 2024

Martin Guptill Rubs Fresh Salt On Old Wounds, Posts Story On Famous MS Dhoni Run Out of 2019 ODI WC

On the anniversary of Team India's dreadful loss against New Zealand in ODI World Cup 2019, Martin Guptill, the bearer of Dhoni's run-out has posted about it.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MS Dhoni's Run-out in India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2019 match
MS Dhoni's Run-out in India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2019 match. | Image: martinguptill/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:54 IST, July 10th 2024

ODI World Cup MS Dhoni Virat Kohli