MI Cape Town Qualify For SA20 Playoffs With 10-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Eastern Cape

MI Cape Town booked their maiden entry into the playoffs of the SA20 tournament here with a 10-wicket thrashing of defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape here.

MI Cape Town will take on Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 at Gqeberha on February 4 and the winner of the contest will make a direct entry into the final of the third edition of SA20.

MI Cape Town were excellent from the beginning of the contest with Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch and Reeza Hendricks claiming fine catches to help dismiss the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for just 109.

Corbin Bosch was the pick of the MI Cape Town bowlers, returning figures of 3.2-0-19-4, while only David Bedingham (45) and Andile Simelane (21) clicked with the bat for the Sunrisers.

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada returned 3-0-14-2, while Trent Boult was again tight with his spell of 4-0-25-1.

In reply, Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out off 30 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (59 not out off 36 balls) thrashed the Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers to produce a dominant show for their side.

Brevis took a one-handed catch at the boundary to dismiss Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter Tom Abell (1), which was the highlight of their splendid efforts in the field.

"Fielding put us ahead in the game. Ground fielding was amazing, and I think it plays a huge role. It was important to finish with the bonus point and in top two," said MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan after the match.