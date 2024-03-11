×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

MI IPL 2024 Match List: Full Mumbai Indians schedule, date, time, squad and more

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, let's take a note of the full match schedule of Mumbai Indians' matches. Also pay heed to the MI squad.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favorite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Mumbai Indians will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of the 5-time IPL champions and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth.

Also Read | KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time, squad and more

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 schedule

IPL 2024 is scheduled to start on March 22, 2024, and Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on March 24 against the finalists of last time Gujarat Titans. It would be an intriguing battle as Hardik Pandya, who was the captain of GT till last season has shifted his harbor and returned to his old franchise Mumbai Indians. Following, the contest against Gujarat, Mumbai will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and after that fixtures against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be lined up.

  • March 24: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Gujarat at 8 pm
  • March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad at 8 pm
  • April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai at 8 pm
  • April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai at 4 pm

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025: New PCB chairman Naqvi wants assurance from BCCI

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2024

With the inclusion of Hardik Pandya and other significant recruits in the mini auction, Mumbai Indians will enter IPL 2024 with a formidable side. Moreover, a transition in the leadership has also taken place, thus, it would be interesting to witness whether Hardik Pandya's takeover would yield favorable results or not.

Mumbai Indians complete squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

