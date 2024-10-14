sb.scorecardresearch
  • MI star Tilak Varma to lead, Abhishek to serve as deputy for India A in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Published 15:42 IST, October 14th 2024

MI star Tilak Varma to lead, Abhishek to serve as deputy for India A in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma will lead India A while Abhishek Sharma will serve as his deputy in the upcoming men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled from October 18 to 27 in Muscat, Oman.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tilak Varma as batsman.
Tilak Varma as batsman. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
