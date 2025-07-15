'Ravindra Jadeja Could Have...': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill's Team India After Lord's Loss

India vs England: It was a match to remember as India fought hard at Lord's on the final day when it seemed the game would be over long before. India eventually lost the game by 22 runs to concede England a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series. Following the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Ravindra Jadeja, but reckoned he could have been a little more aggressive.

‘Jadeja could have taken the odd chance’