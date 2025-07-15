'Ravindra Jadeja Could Have...': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill's Team India After Lord's Loss

Updated 15 July 2025 at 10:21 IST
India vs England: It was a match to remember as India fought hard at Lord's on the final day when it seemed the game would be over long before. India eventually lost the game by 22 runs to concede England a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series. Following the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised Ravindra Jadeja, but reckoned he could have been a little more aggressive.
"A partnership of 60-70 would have made a difference. India never got that. You could say that Jadeja could have taken the odd chance and not necessarily the aerial route when Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir was bowling. But full marks to him (Jadeja)," Sunil Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.
Published 15 July 2025 at 10:21 IST