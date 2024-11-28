Mohammed Siraj Dating Mahira Sharma? Actor's Latest Post Sparks Dating Buzz Among Fans

Rumors are circulating about a possible romance between Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma, known for her appearance on the television show Bigg Boss. The speculation began when Siraj liked Mahira's stunning pictures on Instagram, which quickly went viral with over 8 lakh likes. Fans were quick to notice Mohammed Siraj's like and took to social media to discuss the potential connection between the two.

Is Mohammed Siraj dating actor Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma's pictures, posted in a backless outfit, caught the attention of many, including Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler, who was recently signed by Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, seemingly showed his appreciation for the actor's post. This simple gesture has led to a flurry of comments and discussions on social media, with fans humorously remarking, "Siraj bhai ne like kiya hua hai" and “Koun Koun Dsp Siraj Ka Like Dekhne Aaya Hai.”

While neither Mohammed Siraj nor Mahira Sharma has confirmed a relationship, fans are excitedly speculating about the possibility of a connection between the two. As of now, the rumors remain speculative, and only time will tell if there's any truth to the supposed dating buzz.