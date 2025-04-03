WATCH | Siraj Gets Nervous While Bowling to Kohli; GT Star's Act is Epic

Updated April 3rd 2025, 13:17 IST
IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: It was an emotional moment for Titans bowler Mohammed Siraj when he had to bowl to Royal Challengers Virat Kohli . Siraj got so emotional that he stopped in his run-up midway and aborted bowling the ball to Kohli on Wednesday at the M. Chinnaswamy.
One could understand the emotions of Siraj, as he was about to bowl to his cricketing idol. Following the win, Siraj admitted getting emotional.
"It was emotional because I played for seven years here (for RCB). There was some nervousness and some emotion but the moment I got the ball in my hand, it was full-on," he said.
"Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans , I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He (Nehra) tells me to go enjoy your bowling and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl. My mindset is to have belief and then the pitch does not matter," Siraj said at the post-match presentation while picking up the Player of the Match award.
It was not a memorable day with the bat for Kohli as all he scored was six runs off seven balls before being dismissed. Also, it was not a day to remember for RCB as they succumbed to their first loss of the season that too in their first game of the season at home.
RCB play Mumbai next on April 7 and that promises to be a cracker as two of India's biggest cricketing legends would face-off against each other - Kohli and Rohit Sharma . The Bengaluru team would certainly like to get back to winning ways in that game. The clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede stadium.
Published April 3rd 2025, 13:15 IST