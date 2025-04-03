'King Ko Kaise Out Kiya': Virat Fans Troll Arshad Warsi On Instagram After Arshad Khan Dismisses Kohli During RCB vs GT Clash

Indian Premier League: Virat Kohli fans bombarded Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's comment section on Instagram with troll remarks after the star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter was dismissed by Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In the 14th match of the IPL 2025, the Titans clinched a comfortable 8-wicket victory over the Bengaluru-based franchise after pacer Mohammed Siraj and batter Jos Buttler displayed a stupendous performance on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In the second over of the first inning, GT fast bowler Arshad Khan dismissed Virat Kohli for just seven runs from six balls. The 36-year-old batter failed to make a mark in the game; he just smashed one four during his time on the crease and played at a strike rate of 116.67.

‘Tera Kohli Ne Kya Bigada Tha’: Virat Kohli Fans Troll Arshad Warsi

Following Kohli's dismissal, the talisman batter's fans took to their Instagram handle and got confused Arshad Khan with Arshad Warsi and wrote troll comments on the Bollywood actor's handle.

A fan wrote that Warsi is a great actor as well as a great bowler.

"Great actor k sath sath aap great bowler v hain," a Kohli fan wrote.

Another fan asked Warsi what Kohli has done to him.

“Tera Kohli ne kya bigada tha,” another fan wrote.

An Instagram user questioned the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor as to why he dismissed Kohli.

“Virat bhoiii ko q out kia,” the fan wrote in a comment.

Instagram comment section of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. Image: @arshad_warsi (Screengrab)

Meanwhile, GT pacer Arshad Khan picked up just one wicket in his two-over spell and gifted 17 runs at an economy rate of 8.50.

RCB To Face MI In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture

Following the defeat against the Titans, RCB hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +1.149. The Bengaluru-based franchise had a great start to the 2025 edition of the IPL with two back-to-back wins but had to concede their first defeat on Wednesday, April 2nd. In their upcoming match of the tournament, RCB will take on Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 7.