MS Dhoni's Ex-CSK Teammate Makes Massive Claim About Rajat Patidar, Backs RCB To Do The Impossible In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match which was played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had not defeated Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium since the first season of the IPL. That record was broken recently as RCB thrashed CSK by 50 runs. With the win against CSK, RCB made it two wins in two games under the leadership of Rajat Patidar who was announced as the captain of the Bengaluru based franchise ahead of the 2025 IPL.

MS Dhoni's Ex-Teammate Praises Rajat Patidar Following Win Over CSK

Robin Uthappa who is a former Chennai Super Kings batter and a former teammate to MS Dhoni recently praised Rajat Patidar for his captaincy as RCB won back to back games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

“I have a feeling about RCB this year. I’ll tell you why, because of Rajat Patidar! His leadership in the last couple of games has been f*****g unbelievable! It has been so good!," said Robin Uthappa while speaking at the KimAppa show.

As Uthappa continued speaking he also praised Rajat Patidar's calmness on the field.

Robin Uthappa Praises Rajat Patidar's Calmness On The Field

Robin Uthappa while speaking on the show continued to praise Rajat Patidar's calmness on the field. He also praised Patidar on how he is doing as a first time IPL captain and the amount of calmness he shows on the field.

“What I love about Patidar is proactiveness and the calmness in which he exercises his proactiveness. It’s so cool to see someone who’s leading a team for the first time on the IPL stage exercise the level of calm that he has exercised, right. He’s not reactive. He’s trusting the processes," said Robin Uthappa as he further praised Rajat Patidar.